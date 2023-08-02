VIP Industries Q1 results: Net profit falls 16% to Rs 57.75 crore, revenue rises 7.7%

VIP Industries Q1 results

VIP Industries Ltd on August 2 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 57.75 crore for the June quarter of FY24, registering a decline of 16.4 percent from Rs 69.10 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Total revenue of the company came in at Rs 636.13 crore, rising 7.7 percent from Rs 590.61 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

On August 2, share price of V.I.P fell 1.76 percent to Rs 589 on NSE.