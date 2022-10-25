 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

VIP Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 514.74 crore, up 55.95% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for VIP Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 514.74 crore in September 2022 up 55.95% from Rs. 330.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.40 crore in September 2022 up 134.09% from Rs. 18.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.86 crore in September 2022 up 58.34% from Rs. 48.54 crore in September 2021.

VIP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.31 in September 2021.

VIP Industries shares closed at 720.95 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.19% returns over the last 6 months and 39.96% over the last 12 months.

VIP Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 514.74 590.61 330.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 514.74 590.61 330.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 169.32 207.70 125.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 69.93 67.74 45.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 27.82 20.27 3.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.83 60.16 44.32
Depreciation 17.97 18.02 17.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 118.26 132.13 69.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.61 84.59 24.33
Other Income 5.28 7.05 6.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.89 91.64 31.06
Interest 6.92 6.54 6.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 51.97 85.10 24.56
Exceptional Items -- 15.00 --
P/L Before Tax 51.97 100.10 24.56
Tax 8.57 31.00 6.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 43.40 69.10 18.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 43.40 69.10 18.54
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 43.40 69.10 18.54
Equity Share Capital 28.32 28.30 28.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.07 4.88 1.31
Diluted EPS 3.06 4.86 1.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.07 4.88 1.31
Diluted EPS 3.06 4.86 1.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #VIP Industries
first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.