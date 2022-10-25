VIP Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 514.74 crore, up 55.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 514.74 crore in September 2022 up 55.95% from Rs. 330.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.40 crore in September 2022 up 134.09% from Rs. 18.54 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.86 crore in September 2022 up 58.34% from Rs. 48.54 crore in September 2021.

VIP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.31 in September 2021.

VIP Industries shares closed at 720.95 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.19% returns over the last 6 months and 39.96% over the last 12 months.