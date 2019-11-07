VIP Industries Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 412.27 crore, up 2.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 412.27 crore in September 2019 up 2.61% from Rs. 401.78 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.92 crore in September 2019 up 0.34% from Rs. 32.81 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.94 crore in September 2019 up 29.81% from Rs. 53.11 crore in September 2018.

VIP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.32 in September 2018.

VIP Industries shares closed at 455.45 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.91% returns over the last 6 months and 3.45% over the last 12 months.