English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    VIP Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 450.57 crore, up 26.6% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for VIP Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 450.57 crore in March 2023 up 26.6% from Rs. 355.90 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2023 down 134.38% from Rs. 12.39 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.82 crore in March 2023 up 79.17% from Rs. 38.41 crore in March 2022.

    VIP Industries shares closed at 621.25 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.22% returns over the last 6 months and -1.38% over the last 12 months.

    VIP Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations450.57526.40355.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations450.57526.40355.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials203.01176.36208.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods100.7377.1087.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-113.8912.72-130.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost58.1459.4955.64
    Depreciation19.6218.0517.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses138.30127.77101.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.6654.9115.58
    Other Income4.542.585.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.2057.4921.41
    Interest8.416.615.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.7950.8816.04
    Exceptional Items-47.21----
    P/L Before Tax-6.4250.8816.04
    Tax-2.166.783.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.2644.1012.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.2644.1012.39
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.2644.1012.39
    Equity Share Capital28.3328.3228.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.303.110.87
    Diluted EPS-0.303.100.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.303.110.87
    Diluted EPS-0.303.100.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #VIP Industries
    first published: May 9, 2023 05:44 pm