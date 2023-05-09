VIP Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 450.57 crore, up 26.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for VIP Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 450.57 crore in March 2023 up 26.6% from Rs. 355.90 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2023 down 134.38% from Rs. 12.39 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.82 crore in March 2023 up 79.17% from Rs. 38.41 crore in March 2022.
VIP Industries shares closed at 621.25 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.22% returns over the last 6 months and -1.38% over the last 12 months.
|VIP Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|450.57
|526.40
|355.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|450.57
|526.40
|355.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|203.01
|176.36
|208.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|100.73
|77.10
|87.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-113.89
|12.72
|-130.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|58.14
|59.49
|55.64
|Depreciation
|19.62
|18.05
|17.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|138.30
|127.77
|101.37
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|44.66
|54.91
|15.58
|Other Income
|4.54
|2.58
|5.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|49.20
|57.49
|21.41
|Interest
|8.41
|6.61
|5.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|40.79
|50.88
|16.04
|Exceptional Items
|-47.21
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.42
|50.88
|16.04
|Tax
|-2.16
|6.78
|3.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.26
|44.10
|12.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.26
|44.10
|12.39
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.26
|44.10
|12.39
|Equity Share Capital
|28.33
|28.32
|28.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|3.11
|0.87
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|3.10
|0.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|3.11
|0.87
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|3.10
|0.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited