VIP Industries Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 450.57 crore, up 26.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 450.57 crore in March 2023 up 26.6% from Rs. 355.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2023 down 134.38% from Rs. 12.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.82 crore in March 2023 up 79.17% from Rs. 38.41 crore in March 2022.

VIP Industries shares closed at 621.25 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.22% returns over the last 6 months and -1.38% over the last 12 months.