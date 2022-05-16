 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
VIP Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 355.90 crore, up 46.46% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for VIP Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 355.90 crore in March 2022 up 46.46% from Rs. 243.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.39 crore in March 2022 up 427.78% from Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.41 crore in March 2022 up 96.97% from Rs. 19.50 crore in March 2021.

VIP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2021.

VIP Industries shares closed at 601.95 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)

VIP Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 355.90 397.34 243.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 355.90 397.34 243.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 208.86 156.49 106.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 87.69 55.88 40.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -130.24 -9.38 -10.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.64 49.88 38.47
Depreciation 17.00 17.42 17.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 101.37 87.30 64.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.58 39.75 -14.76
Other Income 5.83 9.40 16.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.41 49.15 1.54
Interest 5.37 5.42 7.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.04 43.73 -5.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.04 43.73 -5.72
Tax 3.65 10.25 -1.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.39 33.48 -3.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.39 33.48 -3.78
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.39 33.48 -3.78
Equity Share Capital 28.29 28.29 28.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.87 2.37 -0.27
Diluted EPS 0.87 2.35 -0.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.87 2.37 -0.27
Diluted EPS 0.87 2.35 -0.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 11:00 pm
