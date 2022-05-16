VIP Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 355.90 crore, up 46.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 355.90 crore in March 2022 up 46.46% from Rs. 243.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.39 crore in March 2022 up 427.78% from Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.41 crore in March 2022 up 96.97% from Rs. 19.50 crore in March 2021.

VIP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2021.

VIP Industries shares closed at 601.95 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)