VIP Industries Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 243.00 crore, down 21.95% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for VIP Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 243.00 crore in March 2021 down 21.95% from Rs. 311.34 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2021 down 139.71% from Rs. 9.52 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.50 crore in March 2021 down 47.83% from Rs. 37.38 crore in March 2020.

VIP Industries shares closed at 366.35 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.15% returns over the last 6 months and 70.16% over the last 12 months.

Close
VIP Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations243.00232.61311.34
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations243.00232.61311.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials106.3040.81102.97
Purchase of Traded Goods40.623.6489.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.2598.80-60.72
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost38.4730.6441.81
Depreciation17.9618.2121.81
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses64.6650.58105.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.76-10.0710.07
Other Income16.3010.215.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.540.1415.57
Interest7.268.155.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.72-8.0110.45
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-5.72-8.0110.45
Tax-1.94-1.010.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.78-7.009.52
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.78-7.009.52
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.78-7.009.52
Equity Share Capital28.2628.2628.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.27-0.510.67
Diluted EPS-0.27-0.510.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.27-0.510.67
Diluted EPS-0.27-0.510.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2021 02:00 pm

