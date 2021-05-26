VIP Industries Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 243.00 crore, down 21.95% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for VIP Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 243.00 crore in March 2021 down 21.95% from Rs. 311.34 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2021 down 139.71% from Rs. 9.52 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.50 crore in March 2021 down 47.83% from Rs. 37.38 crore in March 2020.
VIP Industries shares closed at 366.35 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.15% returns over the last 6 months and 70.16% over the last 12 months.
|VIP Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|243.00
|232.61
|311.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|243.00
|232.61
|311.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|106.30
|40.81
|102.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|40.62
|3.64
|89.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.25
|98.80
|-60.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.47
|30.64
|41.81
|Depreciation
|17.96
|18.21
|21.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|64.66
|50.58
|105.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.76
|-10.07
|10.07
|Other Income
|16.30
|10.21
|5.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.54
|0.14
|15.57
|Interest
|7.26
|8.15
|5.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.72
|-8.01
|10.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.72
|-8.01
|10.45
|Tax
|-1.94
|-1.01
|0.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.78
|-7.00
|9.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.78
|-7.00
|9.52
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.78
|-7.00
|9.52
|Equity Share Capital
|28.26
|28.26
|28.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-0.51
|0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-0.51
|0.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-0.51
|0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-0.51
|0.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited