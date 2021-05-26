VIP Industries Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 243.00 crore, down 21.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 243.00 crore in March 2021 down 21.95% from Rs. 311.34 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2021 down 139.71% from Rs. 9.52 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.50 crore in March 2021 down 47.83% from Rs. 37.38 crore in March 2020.

VIP Industries shares closed at 366.35 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.15% returns over the last 6 months and 70.16% over the last 12 months.