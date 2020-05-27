VIP Industries Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 311.34 crore, down 28.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 311.34 crore in March 2020 down 28.42% from Rs. 434.98 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.52 crore in March 2020 down 62.34% from Rs. 25.28 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.38 crore in March 2020 down 10.01% from Rs. 41.54 crore in March 2019.

VIP Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.79 in March 2019.

VIP Industries shares closed at 216.95 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -50.68% returns over the last 6 months and -50.86% over the last 12 months.