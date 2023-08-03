English
    VIP Industries Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 636.13 crore, up 7.71% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for VIP Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 636.13 crore in June 2023 up 7.71% from Rs. 590.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.75 crore in June 2023 down 16.43% from Rs. 69.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.24 crore in June 2023 down 24.09% from Rs. 109.66 crore in June 2022.

    VIP Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.88 in June 2022.

    VIP Industries shares closed at 590.45 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.75% returns over the last 6 months and -5.22% over the last 12 months.

    VIP Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations636.13450.57590.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations636.13450.57590.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials196.09203.01207.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods137.74100.7367.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.40-113.8920.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost66.3158.1460.16
    Depreciation20.8819.6218.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses167.79138.30132.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.7244.6684.59
    Other Income2.644.547.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.3649.2091.64
    Interest10.778.416.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax51.5940.7985.10
    Exceptional Items25.78-47.2115.00
    P/L Before Tax77.37-6.42100.10
    Tax19.62-2.1631.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.75-4.2669.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.75-4.2669.10
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates57.75-4.2669.10
    Equity Share Capital28.3428.3328.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.08-0.304.88
    Diluted EPS4.06-0.304.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.08-0.304.88
    Diluted EPS4.06-0.304.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

