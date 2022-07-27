VIP Industries Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 590.61 crore, up 186.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 590.61 crore in June 2022 up 186.41% from Rs. 206.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.10 crore in June 2022 up 2631.23% from Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.66 crore in June 2022 up 302.27% from Rs. 27.26 crore in June 2021.

VIP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 4.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2021.

VIP Industries shares closed at 656.50 on July 26, 2022 (BSE)