VIP Industries Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 590.61 crore, up 186.41% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 11:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for VIP Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 590.61 crore in June 2022 up 186.41% from Rs. 206.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.10 crore in June 2022 up 2631.23% from Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.66 crore in June 2022 up 302.27% from Rs. 27.26 crore in June 2021.

VIP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 4.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2021.

VIP Industries shares closed at 656.50 on July 26, 2022 (BSE)

VIP Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 590.61 355.90 206.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 590.61 355.90 206.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 207.70 208.86 75.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 67.74 87.69 25.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.27 -130.24 0.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 60.16 55.64 38.88
Depreciation 18.02 17.00 18.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 132.13 101.37 53.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.59 15.58 -5.17
Other Income 7.05 5.83 14.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.64 21.41 9.20
Interest 6.54 5.37 7.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 85.10 16.04 1.85
Exceptional Items 15.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 100.10 16.04 1.85
Tax 31.00 3.65 -0.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 69.10 12.39 2.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 69.10 12.39 2.53
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 69.10 12.39 2.53
Equity Share Capital 28.30 28.29 28.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.88 0.87 0.18
Diluted EPS 4.86 0.87 0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.88 0.87 0.18
Diluted EPS 4.86 0.87 0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jul 27, 2022 11:22 pm
