VIP Industries Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.33 crore, down 92.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.33 crore in June 2020 down 92.85% from Rs. 564.18 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.32 crore in June 2020 down 246.29% from Rs. 35.08 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.95 crore in June 2020 down 131.29% from Rs. 127.67 crore in June 2019.

VIP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.63 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.48 in June 2019.

VIP Industries shares closed at 264.65 on August 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -43.82% returns over the last 6 months and -29.89% over the last 12 months.