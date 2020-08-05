172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|vip-industries-consolidated-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-40-33-crore-down-92-85-y-o-y-5651291.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2020 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

VIP Industries Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.33 crore, down 92.85% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for VIP Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.33 crore in June 2020 down 92.85% from Rs. 564.18 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.32 crore in June 2020 down 246.29% from Rs. 35.08 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.95 crore in June 2020 down 131.29% from Rs. 127.67 crore in June 2019.

VIP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.63 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.48 in June 2019.

VIP Industries shares closed at 264.65 on August 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -43.82% returns over the last 6 months and -29.89% over the last 12 months.

VIP Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations40.33311.34564.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations40.33311.34564.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3.66102.9774.56
Purchase of Traded Goods3.6189.80129.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.01-60.7275.91
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost38.7441.8154.04
Depreciation20.8921.8119.21
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses36.15105.60105.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-78.7310.07105.87
Other Income17.895.502.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-60.8415.57108.46
Interest6.545.125.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-67.3810.45103.18
Exceptional Items-----48.50
P/L Before Tax-67.3810.4554.68
Tax-16.060.9319.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-51.329.5235.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-51.329.5235.08
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-51.329.5235.08
Equity Share Capital28.2628.2628.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.630.672.48
Diluted EPS3.630.672.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.630.672.48
Diluted EPS3.630.672.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 5, 2020 07:11 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results #VIP Industries

