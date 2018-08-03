VIP Industries consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 517.81 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 517.81 362.56 399.82 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 517.81 362.56 399.82 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 68.60 62.02 39.12 Purchase of Traded Goods 146.27 171.75 149.45 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 42.23 -65.90 29.41 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 43.50 42.26 37.17 Depreciation 3.67 3.48 3.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 121.02 98.12 83.37 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.52 50.83 58.28 Other Income 1.65 2.35 2.27 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.17 53.18 60.55 Interest 0.02 0.13 0.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 94.15 53.05 60.52 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 94.15 53.05 60.52 Tax 30.80 18.00 19.54 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.35 35.05 40.98 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.35 35.05 40.98 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 63.35 35.05 40.98 Equity Share Capital 28.26 28.26 28.26 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.48 2.48 2.90 Diluted EPS 4.48 2.48 2.90 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.48 2.48 2.90 Diluted EPS 4.48 2.48 2.90 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited