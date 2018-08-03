VIP Industries consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 517.81 crore

VIP Industries has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 517.81 crore and a net profit of Rs 63.35 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × VIP Industries has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 517.81 crore and a net profit of Rs 63.35 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 399.82 crore and net profit was Rs 40.98 crore. VIP Industries shares closed at 489.85 on August 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given 43.57% returns over the last 6 months and 173.13% over the last 12 months. VIP Industries Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 517.81 362.56 399.82 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 517.81 362.56 399.82 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 68.60 62.02 39.12 Purchase of Traded Goods 146.27 171.75 149.45 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 42.23 -65.90 29.41 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 43.50 42.26 37.17 Depreciation 3.67 3.48 3.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 121.02 98.12 83.37 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.52 50.83 58.28 Other Income 1.65 2.35 2.27 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.17 53.18 60.55 Interest 0.02 0.13 0.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 94.15 53.05 60.52 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 94.15 53.05 60.52 Tax 30.80 18.00 19.54 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.35 35.05 40.98 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.35 35.05 40.98 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 63.35 35.05 40.98 Equity Share Capital 28.26 28.26 28.26 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.48 2.48 2.90 Diluted EPS 4.48 2.48 2.90 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.48 2.48 2.90 Diluted EPS 4.48 2.48 2.90 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 3, 2018 03:40 pm