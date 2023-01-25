 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
VIP Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 526.40 crore, up 32.48% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for VIP Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 526.40 crore in December 2022 up 32.48% from Rs. 397.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.10 crore in December 2022 up 31.72% from Rs. 33.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.54 crore in December 2022 up 13.47% from Rs. 66.57 crore in December 2021.

VIP Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 526.40 514.74 397.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 526.40 514.74 397.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 176.36 169.32 156.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 77.10 69.93 55.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.72 27.82 -9.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 59.49 57.83 49.88
Depreciation 18.05 17.97 17.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 127.77 118.26 87.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.91 53.61 39.75
Other Income 2.58 5.28 9.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.49 58.89 49.15
Interest 6.61 6.92 5.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.88 51.97 43.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 50.88 51.97 43.73
Tax 6.78 8.57 10.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.10 43.40 33.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.10 43.40 33.48
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 44.10 43.40 33.48
Equity Share Capital 28.32 28.32 28.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.11 3.07 2.37
Diluted EPS 3.10 3.06 2.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.11 3.07 2.37
Diluted EPS 3.10 3.06 2.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited