VIP Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 526.40 crore, up 32.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 526.40 crore in December 2022 up 32.48% from Rs. 397.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.10 crore in December 2022 up 31.72% from Rs. 33.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.54 crore in December 2022 up 13.47% from Rs. 66.57 crore in December 2021.