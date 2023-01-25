English
    VIP Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 526.40 crore, up 32.48% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for VIP Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 526.40 crore in December 2022 up 32.48% from Rs. 397.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.10 crore in December 2022 up 31.72% from Rs. 33.48 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.54 crore in December 2022 up 13.47% from Rs. 66.57 crore in December 2021.

    VIP Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations526.40514.74397.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations526.40514.74397.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials176.36169.32156.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods77.1069.9355.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.7227.82-9.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost59.4957.8349.88
    Depreciation18.0517.9717.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses127.77118.2687.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.9153.6139.75
    Other Income2.585.289.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.4958.8949.15
    Interest6.616.925.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.8851.9743.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.8851.9743.73
    Tax6.788.5710.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.1043.4033.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.1043.4033.48
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates44.1043.4033.48
    Equity Share Capital28.3228.3228.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.113.072.37
    Diluted EPS3.103.062.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.113.072.37
    Diluted EPS3.103.062.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
