VIP Industries Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 397.34 crore, up 70.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 397.34 crore in December 2021 up 70.82% from Rs. 232.61 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.48 crore in December 2021 up 578.29% from Rs. 7.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.57 crore in December 2021 up 262.78% from Rs. 18.35 crore in December 2020.

VIP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.37 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.51 in December 2020.

VIP Industries shares closed at 676.55 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 62.71% returns over the last 6 months and 92.39% over the last 12 months.