MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

VIP Industries Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 232.61 crore, down 46.2% Y-o-Y

February 04, 2021 / 10:59 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for VIP Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 232.61 crore in December 2020 down 46.2% from Rs. 432.35 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.00 crore in December 2020 down 120.46% from Rs. 34.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.35 crore in December 2020 down 73.71% from Rs. 69.79 crore in December 2019.

VIP Industries shares closed at 360.50 on February 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 35.32% returns over the last 6 months and -20.00% over the last 12 months.

Close
VIP Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations232.61102.75432.35
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations232.61102.75432.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials40.8117.6890.90
Purchase of Traded Goods3.640.7864.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks98.8044.5046.81
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost30.6429.7556.35
Depreciation18.2118.6421.68
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses50.5832.17106.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.07-40.7746.34
Other Income10.215.071.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.14-35.7048.11
Interest8.157.805.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.01-43.5042.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-8.01-43.5042.50
Tax-1.01-8.118.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.00-35.3934.21
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.00-35.3934.21
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.00-35.3934.21
Equity Share Capital28.2628.2628.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.51-2.492.42
Diluted EPS-0.51-2.492.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.51-2.492.42
Diluted EPS-0.51-2.492.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #VIP Industries
first published: Feb 4, 2021 10:55 am

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.