VIP Industries Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 232.61 crore, down 46.2% Y-o-Y
February 05, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for VIP Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 232.61 crore in December 2020 down 46.2% from Rs. 432.35 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.00 crore in December 2020 down 120.46% from Rs. 34.21 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.35 crore in December 2020 down 73.71% from Rs. 69.79 crore in December 2019.
VIP Industries shares closed at 356.20 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.59% returns over the last 6 months and -23.95% over the last 12 months.
|VIP Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|232.61
|102.75
|432.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|232.61
|102.75
|432.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|40.81
|17.68
|90.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.64
|0.78
|64.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|98.80
|44.50
|46.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.64
|29.75
|56.35
|Depreciation
|18.21
|18.64
|21.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|50.58
|32.17
|106.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.07
|-40.77
|46.34
|Other Income
|10.21
|5.07
|1.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|-35.70
|48.11
|Interest
|8.15
|7.80
|5.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.01
|-43.50
|42.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.01
|-43.50
|42.50
|Tax
|-1.01
|-8.11
|8.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.00
|-35.39
|34.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.00
|-35.39
|34.21
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.00
|-35.39
|34.21
|Equity Share Capital
|28.26
|28.26
|28.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-2.49
|2.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-2.49
|2.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-2.49
|2.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-2.49
|2.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited