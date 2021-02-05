VIP Industries Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 232.61 crore, down 46.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 232.61 crore in December 2020 down 46.2% from Rs. 432.35 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.00 crore in December 2020 down 120.46% from Rs. 34.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.35 crore in December 2020 down 73.71% from Rs. 69.79 crore in December 2019.

VIP Industries shares closed at 356.20 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.59% returns over the last 6 months and -23.95% over the last 12 months.