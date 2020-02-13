VIP Industries Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 432.35 crore, up 0.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 432.35 crore in December 2019 up 0.53% from Rs. 430.09 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.21 crore in December 2019 up 43.56% from Rs. 23.83 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.79 crore in December 2019 up 72.11% from Rs. 40.55 crore in December 2018.

VIP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.42 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.69 in December 2018.

VIP Industries shares closed at 485.40 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.70% returns over the last 6 months and 9.35% over the last 12 months.