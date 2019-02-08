VIP Industries Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 430.09 crore, up 27.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 430.09 crore in December 2018 up 27.25% from Rs. 337.99 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.83 crore in December 2018 down 11.38% from Rs. 26.89 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.55 crore in December 2018 down 5.89% from Rs. 43.09 crore in December 2017.

VIP Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.69 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.69 in December 2017.

VIP Industries shares closed at 513.75 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.91% returns over the last 6 months and 45.31% over the last 12 months.