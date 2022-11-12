VIP Clothing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.86 crore, down 11.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.86 crore in September 2022 down 11.7% from Rs. 59.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in September 2022 down 26.34% from Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in September 2022 down 46.93% from Rs. 6.67 crore in September 2021.

VIP Clothing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in September 2021.

VIP Clothing shares closed at 40.35 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 64.69% returns over the last 6 months and 76.97% over the last 12 months.