English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    VIP Clothing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.86 crore, down 11.7% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 06:37 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VIP Clothing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.86 crore in September 2022 down 11.7% from Rs. 59.86 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in September 2022 down 26.34% from Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in September 2022 down 46.93% from Rs. 6.67 crore in September 2021.

    VIP Clothing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in September 2021.

    Close

    VIP Clothing shares closed at 40.35 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 64.69% returns over the last 6 months and 76.97% over the last 12 months.

    VIP Clothing
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.8650.4759.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.8650.4759.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.3723.6534.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.053.68--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.495.440.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.584.674.36
    Depreciation0.810.900.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.7513.4515.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.80-1.324.77
    Other Income0.931.790.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.730.475.69
    Interest2.372.432.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.36-1.963.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.36-1.963.49
    Tax-1.240.061.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.59-2.022.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.59-2.022.16
    Equity Share Capital16.5216.5216.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.19-0.240.26
    Diluted EPS0.19-0.240.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.19-0.240.26
    Diluted EPS0.19-0.240.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels #VIP Clothing
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 06:24 pm