VIP Clothing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.69 crore, up 16.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.69 crore in March 2022 up 16.72% from Rs. 41.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2022 up 1219.19% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2022 up 134.78% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2021.

VIP Clothing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2021.

VIP Clothing shares closed at 24.45 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.11% returns over the last 6 months and 45.54% over the last 12 months.