VIP Clothing Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.55 crore, down 24.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.55 crore in March 2020 down 24.08% from Rs. 40.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.01 crore in March 2020 down 676.13% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2020 down 323.31% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2019.

VIP Clothing shares closed at 9.30 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.25% returns over the last 6 months and -47.75% over the last 12 months.