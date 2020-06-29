VIP Clothing Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.55 crore, down 24.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VIP Clothing are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.55 crore in March 2020 down 24.08% from Rs. 40.23 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.01 crore in March 2020 down 676.13% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2020 down 323.31% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2019.
VIP Clothing shares closed at 9.30 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 16.25% returns over the last 6 months and -47.75% over the last 12 months.
|VIP Clothing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.55
|35.14
|39.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|1.07
|Total Income From Operations
|30.55
|35.14
|40.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.45
|22.98
|23.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.08
|1.78
|-2.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.34
|4.93
|3.95
|Depreciation
|1.78
|0.83
|0.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|0.18
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.33
|14.73
|13.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.27
|-10.11
|-0.03
|Other Income
|0.51
|0.17
|0.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.75
|-9.95
|0.52
|Interest
|3.16
|2.44
|2.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.91
|-12.39
|-1.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.91
|-12.39
|-1.72
|Tax
|5.10
|-0.35
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.01
|-12.04
|-1.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.01
|-12.04
|-1.68
|Equity Share Capital
|16.52
|16.52
|16.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.58
|-1.46
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-1.58
|-1.46
|-0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.58
|-1.46
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-1.58
|-1.46
|-0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:44 am