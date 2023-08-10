English
    VIP Clothing Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.66 crore, up 6.32% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VIP Clothing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53.66 crore in June 2023 up 6.32% from Rs. 50.47 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2023 up 129.95% from Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2023 up 164.96% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022.

    VIP Clothing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2022.

    VIP Clothing shares closed at 43.85 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.62% returns over the last 6 months and 82.71% over the last 12 months.

    VIP Clothing
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.6651.6350.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations53.6651.6350.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.1227.2723.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.985.953.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.51-4.715.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.235.284.67
    Depreciation0.680.660.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.3313.2013.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.853.98-1.32
    Other Income0.090.111.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.954.090.47
    Interest2.071.862.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.872.23-1.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.872.23-1.96
    Tax0.270.250.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.611.98-2.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.611.98-2.02
    Equity Share Capital16.5216.5216.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.24-0.24
    Diluted EPS0.070.24-0.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.24-0.24
    Diluted EPS0.070.24-0.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 10, 2023

