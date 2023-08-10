VIP Clothing Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.66 crore, up 6.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.66 crore in June 2023 up 6.32% from Rs. 50.47 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2023 up 129.95% from Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2023 up 164.96% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022.

VIP Clothing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2022.

VIP Clothing shares closed at 43.85 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.62% returns over the last 6 months and 82.71% over the last 12 months.