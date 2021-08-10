VIP Clothing Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 23.40 crore, up 32.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.40 crore in June 2021 up 32.6% from Rs. 17.65 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.06 crore in June 2021 up 20.96% from Rs. 5.14 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2021 down 17.75% from Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2020.

VIP Clothing shares closed at 21.60 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.45% returns over the last 6 months and 240.16% over the last 12 months.