VIP Clothing Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 57.40 crore, down 19.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.40 crore in June 2019 down 19.14% from Rs. 70.98 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2019 up 607.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.65 crore in June 2019 up 20.86% from Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2018.

VIP Clothing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2018.

VIP Clothing shares closed at 13.85 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.44% returns over the last 6 months and -74.63% over the last 12 months.