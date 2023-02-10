VIP Clothing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.16 crore, down 11.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.16 crore in December 2022 down 11.34% from Rs. 49.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.09 crore in December 2022 up 311.47% from Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2022 up 22400% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.