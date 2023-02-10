 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

VIP Clothing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.16 crore, down 11.34% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 01:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VIP Clothing are:

Net Sales at Rs 44.16 crore in December 2022 down 11.34% from Rs. 49.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.09 crore in December 2022 up 311.47% from Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2022 up 22400% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

VIP Clothing
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 44.16 52.86 49.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 44.16 52.86 49.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.36 26.37 34.17
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.62 5.05 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.25 2.49 -1.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.77 4.58 4.30
Depreciation 0.69 0.81 0.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.12 11.75 14.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.33 1.80 -2.42
Other Income 0.44 0.93 1.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.77 2.73 -0.99
Interest 2.22 2.37 2.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.55 0.36 -3.48
Exceptional Items 6.13 -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.68 0.36 -3.48
Tax 2.60 -1.24 -1.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.09 1.59 -2.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.09 1.59 -2.41
Equity Share Capital 16.52 16.52 16.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.62 0.19 -0.29
Diluted EPS 0.62 0.19 -0.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.62 0.19 -0.29
Diluted EPS 0.62 0.19 -0.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited