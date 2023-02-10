English
    VIP Clothing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.16 crore, down 11.34% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 01:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VIP Clothing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.16 crore in December 2022 down 11.34% from Rs. 49.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.09 crore in December 2022 up 311.47% from Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2022 up 22400% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    VIP Clothing
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.1652.8649.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.1652.8649.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.3626.3734.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.625.05--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.252.49-1.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.774.584.30
    Depreciation0.690.810.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.1211.7514.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.331.80-2.42
    Other Income0.440.931.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.772.73-0.99
    Interest2.222.372.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.550.36-3.48
    Exceptional Items6.13----
    P/L Before Tax7.680.36-3.48
    Tax2.60-1.24-1.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.091.59-2.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.091.59-2.41
    Equity Share Capital16.5216.5216.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.620.19-0.29
    Diluted EPS0.620.19-0.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.620.19-0.29
    Diluted EPS0.620.19-0.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited