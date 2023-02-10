VIP Clothing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.16 crore, down 11.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.16 crore in December 2022 down 11.34% from Rs. 49.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.09 crore in December 2022 up 311.47% from Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2022 up 22400% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

VIP Clothing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2021.

VIP Clothing shares closed at 43.15 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 87.61% returns over the last 6 months and 64.38% over the last 12 months.