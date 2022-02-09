VIP Clothing Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 49.80 crore, up 19.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.80 crore in December 2021 up 19.97% from Rs. 41.51 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2021 down 152.49% from Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 101.08% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2020.

VIP Clothing shares closed at 25.70 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.98% returns over the last 6 months and 84.89% over the last 12 months.