VIP Clothing Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 41.51 crore, up 18.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.51 crore in December 2020 up 18.15% from Rs. 35.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2020 up 138.06% from Rs. 12.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2020 up 120.29% from Rs. 9.12 crore in December 2019.

VIP Clothing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.46 in December 2019.

VIP Clothing shares closed at 15.05 on February 11, 2021 (NSE)