VIP Clothing Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 35.14 crore, down 29.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.14 crore in December 2019 down 29.09% from Rs. 49.55 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.04 crore in December 2019 down 955.67% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.12 crore in December 2019 down 592.97% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2018.

VIP Clothing shares closed at 7.95 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)