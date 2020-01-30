VIP Clothing Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 35.14 crore, down 29.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VIP Clothing are:

Net Sales at Rs 35.14 crore in December 2019 down 29.09% from Rs. 49.55 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.04 crore in December 2019 down 955.67% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.12 crore in December 2019 down 592.97% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2018.

VIP Clothing shares closed at 7.60 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -44.53% returns over the last 6 months and -65.14% over the last 12 months.