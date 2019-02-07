VIP Clothing Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 49.55 crore, up 7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.55 crore in December 2018 up 7% from Rs. 46.31 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2018 down 32.56% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2018 down 46.22% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2017.

VIP Clothing shares closed at 20.05 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -65.96% returns over the last 6 months and -68.94% over the last 12 months.