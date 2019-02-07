VIP Clothing Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 49.55 crore, up 7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VIP Clothing are:
Net Sales at Rs 49.55 crore in December 2018 up 7% from Rs. 46.31 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2018 down 32.56% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2018 down 46.22% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2017.
VIP Clothing shares closed at 20.05 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -65.96% returns over the last 6 months and -68.94% over the last 12 months.
|
|VIP Clothing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|48.75
|46.21
|46.21
|Other Operating Income
|0.80
|0.48
|0.10
|Total Income From Operations
|49.55
|46.69
|46.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.75
|33.29
|23.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.61
|-6.61
|1.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.91
|6.18
|4.46
|Depreciation
|0.83
|0.83
|0.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|0.11
|0.01
|2.22
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.37
|15.57
|10.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.97
|-2.58
|2.47
|Other Income
|0.05
|1.16
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.02
|-1.42
|2.61
|Interest
|2.26
|2.19
|3.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.24
|-3.61
|-0.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.35
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.24
|-3.61
|-0.89
|Tax
|-0.10
|-0.13
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.14
|-3.48
|-0.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-0.03
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.14
|-3.48
|-0.86
|Equity Share Capital
|16.52
|16.52
|16.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.42
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.42
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.42
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.42
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited