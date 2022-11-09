Vinyoflex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.67 crore, up 11.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.67 crore in September 2022 up 11.25% from Rs. 11.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2022 up 25.99% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2022 up 27.03% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.

Vinyoflex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.09 in September 2021.

Vinyoflex shares closed at 49.35 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 52.79% returns over the last 6 months and 79.78% over the last 12 months.