Vinyoflex Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.71 crore, down 8.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.71 crore in March 2020 down 8.13% from Rs. 11.66 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2020 up 197.7% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2020 up 119.7% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2019.

Vinyoflex EPS has increased to Rs. 2.22 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.74 in March 2019.

Vinyoflex shares closed at 22.00 on June 19, 2020 (BSE)