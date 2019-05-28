Vinyoflex Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.66 crore, up 29.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.66 crore in March 2019 up 29.09% from Rs. 9.04 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019 down 22.36% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2019 up 20% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2018.

Vinyoflex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.96 in March 2018.

Vinyoflex shares closed at 26.50 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given 1.73% returns over the last 6 months and -28.28% over the last 12 months.