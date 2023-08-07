English
    Vinyoflex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.34 crore, down 27.95% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vinyoflex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.34 crore in June 2023 down 27.95% from Rs. 12.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2023 up 60.04% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2023 up 34.85% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022.

    Vinyoflex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.79 in June 2022.

    Vinyoflex shares closed at 97.00 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 62.21% returns over the last 6 months and 233.91% over the last 12 months.

    Vinyoflex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.3414.1512.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.3414.1512.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.3410.3010.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.59-0.180.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.460.500.44
    Depreciation0.100.110.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.171.431.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.681.990.57
    Other Income0.100.020.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.792.010.57
    Interest0.060.110.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.731.890.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.731.890.46
    Tax0.180.500.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.551.400.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.551.400.34
    Equity Share Capital4.324.324.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.273.240.79
    Diluted EPS1.273.240.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.273.240.79
    Diluted EPS1.273.240.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:11 am

