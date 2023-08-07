Vinyoflex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.34 crore, down 27.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.34 crore in June 2023 down 27.95% from Rs. 12.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2023 up 60.04% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2023 up 34.85% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022.

Vinyoflex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.79 in June 2022.

Vinyoflex shares closed at 97.00 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 62.21% returns over the last 6 months and 233.91% over the last 12 months.