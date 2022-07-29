Vinyoflex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.97 crore, up 137.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.97 crore in June 2022 up 137.91% from Rs. 5.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022 up 895.93% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2022 up 186.96% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

Vinyoflex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

Vinyoflex shares closed at 28.85 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)