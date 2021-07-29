Vinyoflex Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.45 crore, up 149.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.45 crore in June 2021 up 149.01% from Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 up 342.25% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021 up 21.05% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2020.

Vinyoflex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2020.

Vinyoflex shares closed at 28.25 on July 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given -11.02% returns over the last 6 months and 39.85% over the last 12 months.