    Vinyoflex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.30 crore, up 25.51% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 11:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vinyoflex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.30 crore in December 2022 up 25.51% from Rs. 12.98 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 up 142.44% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2022 up 107.5% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.3012.6712.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.3012.6712.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.2510.1910.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.51-0.150.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.470.460.40
    Depreciation0.100.090.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.421.240.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.540.840.70
    Other Income0.020.010.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.560.850.72
    Interest0.050.060.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.510.790.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.510.790.65
    Tax0.380.200.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.130.590.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.130.590.47
    Equity Share Capital4.324.324.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.621.371.08
    Diluted EPS2.621.371.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.621.371.08
    Diluted EPS2.621.371.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited