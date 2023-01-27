Vinyoflex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.30 crore, up 25.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.30 crore in December 2022 up 25.51% from Rs. 12.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 up 142.44% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2022 up 107.5% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

Vinyoflex EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in December 2021.

Read More