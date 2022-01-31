Vinyoflex Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.98 crore, up 3.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.98 crore in December 2021 up 3.72% from Rs. 12.52 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021 down 53.83% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021 down 43.26% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2020.

Vinyoflex EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.34 in December 2020.

Vinyoflex shares closed at 35.55 on January 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.65% returns over the last 6 months and 18.50% over the last 12 months.