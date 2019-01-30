Vinyoflex Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.10 crore, up 20.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.10 crore in December 2018 up 20.08% from Rs. 9.25 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2018 down 8.54% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2018 down 15.32% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2017.

Vinyoflex EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.47 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.60 in December 2017.

Vinyoflex shares closed at 28.90 on January 25, 2019 (BSE)