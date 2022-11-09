 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vinyl Chemicals Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 324.17 crore, up 23.65% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vinyl Chemicals (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 324.17 crore in September 2022 up 23.65% from Rs. 262.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.05 crore in September 2022 up 190.46% from Rs. 3.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.57 crore in September 2022 up 188.72% from Rs. 4.70 crore in September 2021.

Vinyl Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 5.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.89 in September 2021.

Vinyl Chemicals shares closed at 665.25 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 126.24% returns over the last 6 months and 128.88% over the last 12 months.

Vinyl Chemicals (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 324.17 310.75 262.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 324.17 310.75 262.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 341.34 367.10 231.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -36.36 -77.72 22.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.35 1.49 1.14
Depreciation 0.03 0.02 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.97 10.19 2.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.84 9.67 4.50
Other Income 0.70 5.00 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.54 14.67 4.70
Interest 0.15 0.09 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.39 14.58 4.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.39 14.58 4.64
Tax 3.34 3.66 1.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.05 10.92 3.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.05 10.92 3.46
Equity Share Capital 1.83 1.83 1.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.49 5.97 1.89
Diluted EPS 5.49 5.97 1.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.49 5.97 1.89
Diluted EPS 5.49 5.97 1.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:32 am
