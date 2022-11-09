English
    Vinyl Chemicals Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 324.17 crore, up 23.65% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vinyl Chemicals (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 324.17 crore in September 2022 up 23.65% from Rs. 262.17 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.05 crore in September 2022 up 190.46% from Rs. 3.46 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.57 crore in September 2022 up 188.72% from Rs. 4.70 crore in September 2021.

    Vinyl Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 5.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.89 in September 2021.

    Vinyl Chemicals shares closed at 665.25 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 126.24% returns over the last 6 months and 128.88% over the last 12 months.

    Vinyl Chemicals (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations324.17310.75262.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations324.17310.75262.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods341.34367.10231.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-36.36-77.7222.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.351.491.14
    Depreciation0.030.02--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.9710.192.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.849.674.50
    Other Income0.705.000.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.5414.674.70
    Interest0.150.090.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.3914.584.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.3914.584.64
    Tax3.343.661.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.0510.923.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.0510.923.46
    Equity Share Capital1.831.831.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.495.971.89
    Diluted EPS5.495.971.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.495.971.89
    Diluted EPS5.495.971.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
