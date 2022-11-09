Vinyl Chemicals Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 324.17 crore, up 23.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 324.17 crore in September 2022 up 23.65% from Rs. 262.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.05 crore in September 2022 up 190.46% from Rs. 3.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.57 crore in September 2022 up 188.72% from Rs. 4.70 crore in September 2021.

Vinyl Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 5.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.89 in September 2021.

Vinyl Chemicals shares closed at 665.25 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 126.24% returns over the last 6 months and 128.88% over the last 12 months.