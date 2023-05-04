English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vinyl Chemicals Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.93 crore, down 11.26% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vinyl Chemicals (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 106.93 crore in March 2023 down 11.26% from Rs. 120.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.30 crore in March 2023 down 49.69% from Rs. 14.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.51 crore in March 2023 down 45.91% from Rs. 19.43 crore in March 2022.

    Vinyl Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.93 in March 2022.

    Vinyl Chemicals shares closed at 523.60 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.66% returns over the last 6 months and 86.70% over the last 12 months.

    Vinyl Chemicals (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations106.93270.66120.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations106.93270.66120.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods86.90181.3459.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.6074.8339.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.861.551.77
    Depreciation0.030.02--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.052.903.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.4910.0215.88
    Other Income0.990.163.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.4810.1819.43
    Interest0.940.170.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.5410.0119.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.5410.0119.40
    Tax2.242.644.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.307.3714.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.307.3714.51
    Equity Share Capital1.831.831.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.994.037.93
    Diluted EPS3.994.037.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.994.037.93
    Diluted EPS3.994.037.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 4, 2023 03:00 pm