Vinyl Chemicals Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.93 crore, down 11.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.93 crore in March 2023 down 11.26% from Rs. 120.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.30 crore in March 2023 down 49.69% from Rs. 14.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.51 crore in March 2023 down 45.91% from Rs. 19.43 crore in March 2022.

Vinyl Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.93 in March 2022.

Vinyl Chemicals shares closed at 523.60 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.66% returns over the last 6 months and 86.70% over the last 12 months.