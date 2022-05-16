 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vinyl Chemicals Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.50 crore, down 27.39% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vinyl Chemicals (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 120.50 crore in March 2022 down 27.39% from Rs. 165.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.51 crore in March 2022 up 274.94% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.43 crore in March 2022 up 274.37% from Rs. 5.19 crore in March 2021.

Vinyl Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 7.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.11 in March 2021.

Vinyl Chemicals shares closed at 274.50 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)

Vinyl Chemicals (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 120.50 333.08 165.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 120.50 333.08 165.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 59.49 281.25 206.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 39.54 32.65 -49.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.77 1.69 1.11
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.82 3.51 3.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.88 13.98 4.27
Other Income 3.55 0.29 0.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.43 14.27 5.19
Interest 0.03 0.05 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.40 14.22 5.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.40 14.22 5.17
Tax 4.89 3.60 1.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.51 10.62 3.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.51 10.62 3.87
Equity Share Capital 1.83 1.83 1.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.93 5.80 2.11
Diluted EPS 7.93 5.80 2.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.93 5.80 2.11
Diluted EPS 7.93 5.80 2.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 10:55 pm
