Vinyl Chemicals Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.50 crore, down 27.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.50 crore in March 2022 down 27.39% from Rs. 165.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.51 crore in March 2022 up 274.94% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.43 crore in March 2022 up 274.37% from Rs. 5.19 crore in March 2021.

Vinyl Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 7.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.11 in March 2021.

Vinyl Chemicals shares closed at 274.50 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)