Vinyl Chemicals Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 115.31 crore, down 62.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.31 crore in June 2023 down 62.89% from Rs. 310.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2023 down 67.95% from Rs. 10.92 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2023 down 68.01% from Rs. 14.69 crore in June 2022.

Vinyl Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.97 in June 2022.

Vinyl Chemicals shares closed at 442.45 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.02% returns over the last 6 months and 49.12% over the last 12 months.