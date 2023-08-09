English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vinyl Chemicals Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 115.31 crore, down 62.89% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vinyl Chemicals (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 115.31 crore in June 2023 down 62.89% from Rs. 310.75 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2023 down 67.95% from Rs. 10.92 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2023 down 68.01% from Rs. 14.69 crore in June 2022.

    Vinyl Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.97 in June 2022.

    Vinyl Chemicals shares closed at 442.45 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.02% returns over the last 6 months and 49.12% over the last 12 months.

    Vinyl Chemicals (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations115.31106.93310.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations115.31106.93310.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods123.9786.90367.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.837.60-77.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.281.861.49
    Depreciation0.030.030.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.451.0510.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.419.499.67
    Other Income1.260.995.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.6710.4814.67
    Interest0.010.940.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.669.5414.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.669.5414.58
    Tax1.162.243.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.507.3010.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.507.3010.92
    Equity Share Capital1.831.831.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.823.995.97
    Diluted EPS3.823.995.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.823.995.97
    Diluted EPS3.823.995.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vinyl Chemicals #Vinyl Chemicals (India)
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 09:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!