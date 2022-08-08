 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vinyl Chemicals Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 310.75 crore, up 108.11% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vinyl Chemicals (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 310.75 crore in June 2022 up 108.11% from Rs. 149.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.92 crore in June 2022 up 73.89% from Rs. 6.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.69 crore in June 2022 up 73.85% from Rs. 8.45 crore in June 2021.

Vinyl Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 5.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.43 in June 2021.

Vinyl Chemicals shares closed at 358.35 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.86% returns over the last 6 months and 117.38% over the last 12 months.

Vinyl Chemicals (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 310.75 120.50 149.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 310.75 120.50 149.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 367.10 59.49 214.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -77.72 39.54 -74.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.49 1.77 1.11
Depreciation 0.02 -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.19 3.82 2.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.67 15.88 5.78
Other Income 5.00 3.55 2.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.67 19.43 8.45
Interest 0.09 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.58 19.40 8.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.58 19.40 8.43
Tax 3.66 4.89 2.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.92 14.51 6.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.92 14.51 6.28
Equity Share Capital 1.83 1.83 1.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.97 7.93 3.43
Diluted EPS 5.97 7.93 3.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.97 7.93 3.43
Diluted EPS 5.97 7.93 3.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:22 pm
