Vinyl Chemicals Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 310.75 crore, up 108.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 310.75 crore in June 2022 up 108.11% from Rs. 149.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.92 crore in June 2022 up 73.89% from Rs. 6.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.69 crore in June 2022 up 73.85% from Rs. 8.45 crore in June 2021.

Vinyl Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 5.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.43 in June 2021.

Vinyl Chemicals shares closed at 358.35 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.86% returns over the last 6 months and 117.38% over the last 12 months.